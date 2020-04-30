DHHR issues guidance for COVID-19 testing of child care center staff

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has issued guidance to assist child care providers and their staff in obtaining COVID-19 testing. Gov. Jim Justice has requested that all child care staff be tested as West Virginia child care facilities begin to reopen.

COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to the provider or employee whether or not the individual is insured. COVID-19 testing is covered by an individual’s medical insurance or by Medicaid if the individual has no insurance. By federal law, there can be no charge or co-pay to individuals being tested for COVID-19. DHHR has a contract with LabCorp to ensure this testing is done quickly.

Staff are encouraged to check with their employer to coordinate efforts. Providers and staff may also check with their local health department if they have questions or to determine local testing options. Individuals may contact their primary care provider, health clinic, or other healthcare provider to arrange for testing or to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test that can be done elsewhere. If a staff member has other child care related questions, they may contact their child care resource and referral agency.

Gov. Justice has instructed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with testing efforts as needed.

Additional guidance and facility checklists can be found under the provider section of the COVID-19 website.