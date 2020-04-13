DHHR to issue one-time payment to TANF recipients during COVID-19 response

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families is issuing a one-time payment of $500 to current recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), also known as WV WORKS. WV WORKS is the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which provides monthly cash assistance for qualifying families. The decision is a response to the financial impact of COVID-19 on state residents.

“This payment will provide low-income families with additional financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic and may be used to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs of the family,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

The one-time payment will not count against other DHHR benefits. It will be issued to families who were active in the WV WORKS program in March 2020 and eligible to continue participation in April 2020. Payments will begin processing on April 14, 2020.

For additional information, state residents are encouraged to call the DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.