The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles resumed services with many precautions to maintain social distancing, Tuesday.

The DMV only allowed a limited number of people in at a time and the

BMV, employees say they are pretty busy with long lines throughout the day.

The BMV would only allow 14 people in at a time.

All employees wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Customers say the process was pretty quick once they got inside.