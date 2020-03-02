Wood County students enjoy competing in robotics events

A group of Wood County high-school students took part in a robotics competition over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, placing 21st out of 60 teams.

The Dark Side Robotics team, in its second year, is made up of 16 students in grades 9 through 12.

Team members said they are looking forward to fixing their mistakes before the next competition.

Hunter Morrison, who attends Parkersburg South High School, said he is proud of what the team was able to do.

"It was fun, we had a lot of problems we pushed through them. We had to completely replace some of our parts but we made due, he said.

For the competition, the team created a robot to feed balls and deliver them into a hole and to pull a climbing system.

"We would have placed a lot higher if we didn’t have so many problems, but it was still pretty good for a second-year team," Morrison said.

Team members say building robots is no easy feat.

"It’s very involved; a lot more than you might think and you use a lot of brain power and you work a lot," Morrison said.

Paul Teltscher, a sophomore at Parkersburg Catholic High School, is the director of the Dark Side Robotics mechanical team.

“So, first of all, my favorite part of robotics is definitely the problem solving, when we encounter an issue, I love fully figuring out what the problem is," Teltscher said.

The team is looking forward to its next competition in Pittsburgh in just three weeks. A bingo fundraiser is planned for March 15 to help raise money for the trip.

The Dark Side Robotics team is always looking for new members and always accepting donations to help pay for team expenses and travel.

If you are interested and are in grades 9 through 12, email darksiderobots@gmail.com. For information visit darksiderobotics.com.

