DeWine focuses on prisons, expanded stay-at-home order

Ten inmates at two state prisons and 27 workers at four prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday afternoon as he announced an expanded stay-at-home order that goes into effect at midnight.

DeWine said the state is looking at early releases for some nonviolent inmates to create more space in the state’s prisons.

In addition, DeWine said he has authorized 26 members of the Ohio National Guard to provide support at the federal prison in Elkton, Ohio, where seven inmates there have tested positive for the virus.

"To be clear, this is not a state facility, it is a federal prison,” DeWine said. “But, this prison is in Ohio. Ohio citizens work there, and their families live here. As we've said for weeks, we’re all in this together, and providing state help for this federal prison is the right thing to do."

The mission will be focused on providing medical assistance. The soldiers, who all work in the medical field, will have N-95 respirators for protection while they work to augment the current prison medical staff. They will treat those they can and triage others with serious symptoms for hospital care.

Meanwhile, with the state reporting a total of 142 deaths on Monday, DeWine said officials have identified six sites that can be converted to temporary hospitals if needed.

Those site are the Seagate Convention Center in Lucas County, Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cuyahoga County, the Dayton Convention Center in Montgomery County, the Covelli Convention Center in Mahoning County, the Duke Energy Convention Center in Hamilton County and the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County.

The sites were chosen by representatives from health-care systems, local governments, county emergency-management agencies, state agencies, the Ohio National Guard and others because they could support large numbers of patients.

They were also picked based on their distance to existing hospital, conditions safe for patients and health care professionals, and space to meet the region’s expected needs.

The facilities would be used for the mildly ill, while the sickest patients would be housed in traditional hospitals.

DeWine added that health-care officials in southern and southeastern Ohio have determined that existing hospital facilities in their areas will, with additional equipment, be capable of handling a surge in patients without going to an off-site location.

Meanwhile, the expanded stay-at-home order means retailers will be required to determine a maximum number of customers allowed in the store to account for proper physical distancing. That number must also be displayed at the businesses' entrances.

