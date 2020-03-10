DeWine urges action to prevent spread of coronavirus in Ohio

With three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio and more than a dozen still under investigation, Gov. Mike DeWine urged the state’s colleges and universities Tuesday to take action to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ohio State University and the University of Toledo have already postponed in-person classes in favor of online or remote learning.

A spokesman for Marietta College said after DeWine’s announcement that no changes have been made to class schedules but that school officials are monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update if the situation changes.

In a post on Twitter, DeWine said the state’s colleges and universities should screen students returning form international travel or cruise ships; eliminate international travel; cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings; and move toward online/remote learning.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, DeWine said three cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state, while 15 others are being investigated. Results were negative in 14 others cases, he said.

DeWine also asked nursing homes and religious institutions to curtail activities that could lead to the spread of the virus.

In addition, visitors to facilities operated by the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction are being restricted “for the time being,” DeWine said on Twitter.

The governor stopped short of asking local school districts – those with students in kindergarten through 12th grade - to close because of the virus, but he said school leaders “should be prepared in they do close in the future.”

“Parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids,” DeWine said.

In the meantime, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education have published a list of recommendations that schools should follow.

Three key preventative measures include washing your hands; avoiding sneezing into the air or on your hands; and frequently cleaning surfaces.

With those recommendations in mind, Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley said the district is taking the following actions:

- placing in all bathrooms hand-washing steps and reminders to encourage students to wash their hands.

- requiring all students to wash their hands before they eat lunch, as well as after recess.

- ensuring that that light switches, door knobs and desk surfaces are disinfected at lunch time and at the end of the day.

- suspending any classroom or school-wide incentives for student perfect attendance to encourage families to keep their students home if they are showing any cold or flu like symptoms.

- increasing cleaning in common areas, water fountains and weight rooms.

- sanitizing school-bus seats daily.

