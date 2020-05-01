Delays announced on Pleasants CR 36, Beech Run

West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Pleasants CR 36, Beech Run, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and Friday, May 1, 2020, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Lane Pipeline Construction, working for Equitrans LP, will be performing a pipeline installation on Pleasants CR 36, Beech Run, beginning approximately 0.16 miles east of the intersection with Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Road. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation; however, minor delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.