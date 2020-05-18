Democratic gubernatorial candidate visits the Mid-Ohio Valley

State senator Ron Stollings is a democratic candidate running for governor of West Virginia. Stollings visits the Mid-Ohio Valley to speak with the community and small business owners in the area to find out how they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think West Virginia can land on its feet in this post pandemic economy, if we make wise investments, if we have a strategic plan, if we use our federal dollars for the right reasons helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Sen. Ron Stollings, gubernatorial candidate.

Stollings says, his campaign trail hasn't been easy because of the pandemic, he hasn't really been able to touch the people but he is happy to visit the Mid-Ohio Valley to spread his message.

Stollings has been a physician for the last 34 years and says in this current climate, having a doctor in office is important.

"There's going to be a lot of health care reform in the next 4 and 8 years, so I think its very important to have a physician in the governor's office so that we can stay focused on the patient," said Ron Stollings, gubernatorial candidate.

The primary election is June 9th. To contact Ron Stollings, visit the Stollings for West Virginia Facebook page or stollingsforwestvirginia.com.