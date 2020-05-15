Update: Construction on new Jackson Fountain to begin May 25

Update: 5/15/2020

The city of Parkersburg says construction work is to begin May 25 on the replacement for the Jackson Historical Fountain at City Park.

Mayor Tom Joyce said Friday the project was to begin earlier this spring, but was briefly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fountain that will be here and will be installed, hopefully, in 60 or so days," the mayor says, "will be just like the one that was here originally, 100 years ago."

With the work site located near the entrance to City Park at 16th street and Park Avenue, the city is reminding drivers there will be work zone limits and changing traffic patterns in that area during construction.

Meanwhile, work begins Monday, May 18, on a resurfacing project which will include restriping of parking lots. There will be some changes in traffic patterns during that project as well.

10/2/2019

Work has begun on replacing a historical landmark in Parkersburg.

The Jackson Memorial Fountain was damaged last November during a wind storm and since then the city has struggled to secure funding to replace it.

After securing the necessary funds the city has now begun demolition of the fountain.

It was discovered that many of the renovations made back in the 90’s replaced much of the fountain with fiber glass which contributed to the failure of the structure last year.

Plans are in place to replace the fountain by next spring retaining some original elements from the previous fountain.

