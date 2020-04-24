Dentistries are hit hard by the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing its negative impact on all forms of businesses that are deemed essential. However, as some are still producing at a relative pace others, like the dentistry business, is being hit hard.

The dentistries, such as Bowling and Dunn Family Dentistry, is greatly affected as they've had to layoff most of their staff and those that are still working are on a part-time basis. And as they remain open, their offices are only able to help those that are in need of an emergency.

Dentist Miranda Dunn says that because of these conditions, they have seen the patients they treat go down to just ten percent of what they're used to. As of March 23rd, they've had only 112 patients to their usual 1,100 per monthly basis.