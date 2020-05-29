Dewine addresses Ohio protests in response to death of George Floyd

Ohio governor Mike Dewine held a press conference on Friday addressing recent protests in Ohio in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police on Monday after several officers pinned him to the ground, including one who had his knee in Floyd's neck.

Nationwide protests have erupted in response to the death, including one on Thursday night outside the statehouse in downtown Columbus.

Dewine called the death of Floyd "horrific" and expressed regret in not addressing the issue during his recent COVID-19 briefing.

The governor also urged protesters to do so peacefully, saying he understands why they are voicing their frustrations, but said violence should not be fought by using more violence.

"“Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable, but they are appropriate. Ohioans should speak out against wrong-doing ... Ohioans should speak out in unity to end injustice,” DeWine said.

During protests Thursday night into Friday, damage was done to the statehouse, including multiple window pains and doors. DeWine said he did not yet have an estimate of the cost of the damages.