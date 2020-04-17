Discovery Channel’s Road Trip Masters set to feature Marietta

The Discovery Channel’s Road Trip Masters is set to air an episode devoted to Marietta’s rich culture, history and sense of adventure on Saturday, April 18 at 7 A.M. The episode will not be immediately available online, so interested viewers are encouraged to watch as it airs or set their DVRs to record it.

The show’s hosts Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer spend their summers cruising the country in a 1968 Cadillac DeVille, sharing small town food, adventures and history with a national audience.

“We are thrilled to have Marietta showcased to a national audience,” said Deana Clark, Marietta-Washington County CVB Executive Director. “We’ve been charming visitors since 1788! We can’t wait for people to see the fun Nick and Brian had while they were here and then make plans to visit themselves.”

The episode featuring Marietta was filmed last July. The show captured Kessler and Fulmer enjoying a meal at the Buckley House, biking the river trail with the Marietta Adventure Company, grabbing local brews at the Marietta Brewing Company, touring Sewah Studios and an afternoon aboard the Valley Gem Sternwheeler.