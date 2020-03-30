Dollar General to offer discount to first responders, guardsmen and medical personnel

Dollar General announced that they will be offering all first responders, activated National Guardsmen and medical personnel a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.

Starting March 30, individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount, according to a news release from Dollar General.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks.

The company says plans to invest $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees working during a six week period starting in mid-March. They are also offering employees with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4.

Dollar General is dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers. The company says the goal is to provide at-risk customers the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment.

Stores will also be closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves.

