Domestic violence calls increased since stay at home order

According to reports, since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in domestic violence reports.

The Parkersburg Police Department says overall call volume has decreased over 20% but they have seen an increase in domestic violence phone calls.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says they have also seen an increase in domestic violence calls and compare the increase to cabin fever and being stuck in the house.

"So their patience becomes a little thin, luckily they have not been to the point where we have to make a lot of arrest," said Sheriff Stephens, Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Stephens says, if the dispute is not violent, the couples should try to just separate and go in different areas of the house and try to de-escalate the situation themselves. Go outside and sit on the porch and de-escalate something like that before we get 911 involved.

"Especially if its non-physical just a verbal. If its physical of course you need to call 9-1-1," said Sheriff Stephens, Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Eve Incorporated provides help and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. But the organizations say they haven’t seen an increase.

"We think that this is probably because a lot of times when victims call u is when the perpetrator has went to work or has left the house so they are safe to call," said Jessica Dearth, Eve Incorporated, shelter director.

If you are in need of services at Eve Incorporated or want to donate cleaning supplies or monetary donations, contact Eve Incorporated, call 800-974-3111 or 740-373-5820.