Donuts delivered to Marietta Memorial Hospital

Local law enforcement partnered with McHappy's donuts to deliver several dozens of donuts to staff and patients at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Marietta Police, Williamstown Police, and Belpre Police were among the departments that participated in the delivery.

Event organizers say that everyone knows how hard health care workers are working to provide care for patients, and wanted to return the favor.

"I believe the hospital does a great service," said Tom Fenton, event organizer. "To families and to the people that are admitted, because the nurse, the doctor, that becomes, I think, their family, that's where they, that's who's there to give them support."