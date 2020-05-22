Downed power lines close Route 7 north of New Matamoras

A section of State Route 7 north of New Matamoras is expected to remain closed for much of Friday while crews repair power lines.

A falling tree knocked down the lines about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, closing the highway between Mill Creek and Hutchison roads, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 office in Marietta said.

The incident led to a single-vehicle crash, but no one was injured, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol said Thursday morning that traffic is being detoured onto Route 2 at Newport until the area is cleared.

