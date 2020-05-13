Downtown Bethel Church and High on Hope Ministries holding prayer event

On Thursday evening, Downtown Bethel Church and High on Hope Ministries will be holding a prayer event in the parking lot outside of the old emergency room at Camden Clark Medical Center.

They will be praying for the patients and staff while holding signs of encouragement for them to see from their rooms.

Members of the community are also encouraged to come out and show their support for those at the hospital.

"We can't do this without you," said Janet Richards, Pastor of Downtown Bethel Church. "We need the community to come around this and come out there with us and let those people that are on the front line and let those people in the hospital know that they are not alone, we are with them."

This event will begin at 6:30 p.m.