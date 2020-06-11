Downtown PKB cancels remainder of Point Park Concert Series

Following Downtown PKB’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday morning, the organization has made the decision to cancel the remainder of its Point Park Concert Series due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and social distancing order.

The August and September concerts have been cancelled at Point Park and will return in 2021. Downtown PKB has worked with this year’s lineup of bands and rescheduled the same groups of tribute acts for next summer. The lineup includes:

June 4 - High Noon (Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock tribute)

July 2 - The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute)

August 6 - REO Survivor (REO Speedwagon & Survivor tribute)

September 3 - Sounds of Summer (The Beach Boys tribute)

The title sponsor for this year, CareSource, has agreed to be the title sponsor for 2021. Reserved seating will also return next year and be available in April for purchase through our website at downtownpkb.com.

Those who would like more information about sponsoring future events are asked to contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com or call (304) 865-0522.