Downtown PKB starts #ShopPKB campaign

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and it closing stores across the country, Downtown PKB has started a campaign to help local businesses get back to where they were before.

Shop PKB is going to be a year-long campaign that began Monday. It will incentivize people to support local restaurants and shops by awarding gift card prizes.

The first 25 people each quarter to submit $150 worth of receipts from at least three stores in downtown Parkersburg will receive a $25 Visa gift card.

"It's all to help drive traffic to downtown, and drive business to our local downtown businesses and organizations," said Wendy Shriver, Executive Director of Downtown PKB. "You could very easily have an overnight stay at a hotel, go to a restaurant in downtown and have dinner, buy tickets to a show, it wouldn't take you very long if you were coming here to do those things."

To be eligible to receive a gift card for this quarter, receipts are due to Downtown PKB by July 15.