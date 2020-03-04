Downtown PKB's Savor Saturday Event

The event, which takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. offers the community an opportunity to sample some of the tasty food at the participating downtown restaurants.

"It's just great exposure for all the restaurants in downtown Parkersburg," said Marvin Edwards, Owner of Maka Mia Pizza.

The participating downtown restaurants and eateries include:

Corner Cafe

Crystal Cafe

Gyro King

Maka Mia Pizza

MY WAY Lounge and Restaurant

Parkersburg Brewing Co.

The Blennerhassett Restaurant and Lounge

TCB (The Cocktail Bar)

Unity Cafe & Eatery

Every purchase made in these restaurants will result in one entry into the Savor Saturday Contest.

The lucky winner of the contest will win dinner for two at a downtown restaurant of their choice.