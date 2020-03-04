Downtown PKB's Savor Saturday Event

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WTAP) The event, which takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. offers the community an opportunity to sample some of the tasty food at the participating downtown restaurants.
"It's just great exposure for all the restaurants in downtown Parkersburg," said Marvin Edwards, Owner of Maka Mia Pizza.
The participating downtown restaurants and eateries include:
Corner Cafe
Crystal Cafe
Gyro King
Maka Mia Pizza
MY WAY Lounge and Restaurant
Parkersburg Brewing Co.
The Blennerhassett Restaurant and Lounge
TCB (The Cocktail Bar)
Unity Cafe & Eatery
Every purchase made in these restaurants will result in one entry into the Savor Saturday Contest.
The lucky winner of the contest will win dinner for two at a downtown restaurant of their choice.