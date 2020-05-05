Drug overdose numbers increase in recent months in Wood County

During the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers of reported drug overdoses in Wood County have increased in recent months.

Of the 113 cases that have been reported in Wood County for 2020, 35 were reported in April, and 11 have been reported so far in just under a week of the month of May.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office believes that the numbers have increased in part due to the stimulus checks people are receiving. They believe that some people are using the money they receive from the check to purchase these drugs.

Some of the drugs are fentanyl-laced, which is deadly.

Due to the pandemic, it is difficult for law enforcement agencies in the area to search homes because of the worry of contracting the virus.

"Obviously, with this COVID, it's very concerning when we go into people's houses right now," said Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens. "That one of our officers or if we're going to search with SWAT, that we would contaminate, you know, up to 13 members of our agencies."