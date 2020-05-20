DuPont provides personal-protective equipment to first responders

As first responders have continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have found personal-protective equipment to be in short supply.

With that in mind, the DuPont Washington Works plant has stepped up to help fill the void by giving hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves to the Parkersburg Police Department, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

It's all a part of the company's plan to help procure PPE for those who need it most. Organizations like the Children's Listening Place and the Salvation Army are among those to receive supplies.