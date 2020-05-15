Dupont providing PPEs to those in community

The chemicals and innovation company, Dupont, is providing personal protective equipment to those in the community.

They will be giving them out to Wood County schools, those in the police and fire departments, and the Salvation Army. As the Washington-Works plant manager, John Kovaleski states, "We're here for the safety of our employees and our community equally," he says, "It makes me very, very proud that we're able to provide a donation like this hand sanitizer here back to the community."

These bags contain the aforementioned hand sanitizer as well as face masks and gloves to help those they are trying to keep safe. They will be distributing these products with the help and assistance of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley next week.

United Way Alliance will also be holding a mobile food pantry in association with the Mountaineer Food Bank on Friday from noon until three p.m. at the Washington-Works site.