Early voting continues in Washington County

The primary election is Tuesday in Ohio.

Organizers at the Washington County Board of Elections say, there have been moderately busy this weekend. Mandy Amos is the director of the Washington County Board Association and she says, over 4000 people have voted since February and that is an increase in early voting since the 2016 election.

People will be voting for congress, commissioners, the presidency, among many other positions in office.

The Washington County Board of Elections will also be open:

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, March 17th - 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.