Early voting polling place locations in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early voting begins Wednesday, May 27 for the June 9 West Virginia primary and will continue through June 6. The addresses of voting locations, along with hours of operation, are as follows.
Jackson County
Voting locations:
Jackson County Courthouse 100 Court St., Ripley
Ravenswood Library, 323 Virginia St., Ravenswood
Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.
For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 373-2250
Pleasants County
Voting location: Pleasants County Courthouse, 301 Court Lane, St. Mary’s
Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M, Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.
For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 684-3542
Ritchie County
Voting location: Ritchie County Courthouse, 115 East Main St., Harrisville
Hours of operation: Weekdays 8 A.M. - 4 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.
For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 643-2164 x226
Wirt County
Voting location: Wirt County Courthouse, 19 Washington St., Elizabeth
Hours of operation: Weekdays 8 A.M. - 4 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.
For questions, contact County Clerk’s Office at (304) 275-4271
Wood County
Voting Locations:
May 27 - June 6:
Judge Black Annex 315 Market St., Parkersburg
June 4 - 6:
Williamstown High School, 219 5th St, Williamstown
Vienna Community Building, 1605 34th st, Vienna
Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells
Lubeck Elementary School, 206 Lubeck Rd, Parkersburg
Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.
For questions call County Clerk’s Office at (304) 425-1860