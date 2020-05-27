Early voting polling place locations in W.Va.

Early voting begins Wednesday, May 27 for the June 9 West Virginia primary and will continue through June 6. The addresses of voting locations, along with hours of operation, are as follows.

Jackson County

Voting locations:

Jackson County Courthouse 100 Court St., Ripley

Ravenswood Library, 323 Virginia St., Ravenswood

Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 373-2250

___

Pleasants County

Voting location: Pleasants County Courthouse, 301 Court Lane, St. Mary’s

Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M, Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 684-3542

___

Ritchie County

Voting location: Ritchie County Courthouse, 115 East Main St., Harrisville

Hours of operation: Weekdays 8 A.M. - 4 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

For questions, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (304) 643-2164 x226

___

Wirt County

Voting location: Wirt County Courthouse, 19 Washington St., Elizabeth

Hours of operation: Weekdays 8 A.M. - 4 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

For questions, contact County Clerk’s Office at (304) 275-4271

___

Wood County

Voting Locations:

May 27 - June 6:

Judge Black Annex 315 Market St., Parkersburg

June 4 - 6:

Williamstown High School, 219 5th St, Williamstown

Vienna Community Building, 1605 34th st, Vienna

Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells

Lubeck Elementary School, 206 Lubeck Rd, Parkersburg

Hours of operation: Weekdays 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M., Saturdays 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

For questions call County Clerk’s Office at (304) 425-1860