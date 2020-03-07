Edison Middle School wins West Virginia State History Bowl Tournament

Blennerhassett Middle School hosts the West Virginia State History Bowl Region 5.

Local 8th graders from 7 Wood County schools compete. The last schools standing were Edison Middle School and Jackson Middle school.

Edison went on to win the competition, but both schools will advance to the state finals.

Edison students say they have been studying and practicing since December and there are 1000 questions. Each student studies a section of the questions.

"I'm really happy and I'm a little bit nervous and I really want to win first place," said Randy Lin, Edison, student.

Jackson students say, they sacrificed a lot of free time to practice and study for the match.

Both groups say they are looking forward to studying hard over the next few weeks to prepare for the state championship.

The students will participate in the West Virginia History Bowl Championship 2020 on April 28 at the Culture Center in Charleston.