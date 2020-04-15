Effectiveness of gloves preventing a COVID-19 spread

Much debate has sparked recently about whether latex gloves are actually an effective tactic to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Some have said that it does indeed help to prevent the spread, while others have come out and said that it does not have much effect.

The truth is, there is enough to data to form a conclusion one way or the other.

If people would like to continue to wear gloves in public to prevent themselves and others from contracting the virus, they are permitted to do so, but they have to follow the same guidelines as they would if they were not wearing gloves.