Elections officers discuss mail-in voting

Mail-in voting continues in both Mid-Ohio Valley states for the upcoming primaries.

West Virginia's primary, which is still scheduled to have in-person voting, is not until June 9th. But the Wood County clerk's office has had a large number of requests for mail-in absentee ballots.

The requests are coming from registered voters who fear they may not be able to vote at precincts, depending on the extent of the COVID-19 virus by then.

"We've actually had people who requested to do it online," says County Clerk Mark Rhodes. "But at this time, that's restricted to uniformed overseas citizens."

Mail-in voting is required for Ohio's April 28 primary. Absentee ballot requests are coming in and ballots are being sent out.

"I know it's different for some people, but it's what the Ohio General Assembly gave us to do," says Karen Pawloski, Deputy Director of the Washington County Board of Elections. "And I have no doubt we'll get everybody who wants to vote and can vote the ability to do so."

Applications for mail-in ballots for Ohio's primary, rescheduled from March 17, must be received by April 25th, and the ballots themselves must be received by the board of elections by the 27th.