Energy Assistance Programs in Ohio have deadlines extended

According to a release from the Ohio Development Services Agency and the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, deadlines for some of Ohio's Energy Assistance programs have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program deadline has been extended to May 1, 2020.

The regular Home Energy Assistance Program deadline has been extended to June 1, 2020.

In addition to the deadline extensions, due to the offices not being open, people can now apply for these programs online.

Those wishing to apply can fill out an application at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.