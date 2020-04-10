FDA releases COVID-19 best practices for food businesses

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released recommended best practices for retailers, including grocery stores, restaurants, and food pick-up and delivery services.

The goal is to outline how businesses can best ensure the safety of the food they are preparing or selling, and how to protect the health and safety of their employees.

Recommendations include guidelines for employee personal protective equipment, ensuring employees experiencing symptoms stay home, sanitizing food preparation areas, and more.

The complete guidelines can be seen on the FDA's website.