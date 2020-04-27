Facebook group supports local high school seniors

Area resident Jenny Miller recently started a public Facebook group to support local high school seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because many of the hallmarks of their senior year, like prom and graduation, have been cancelled or put on hold while plans are determined, Miller wanted to do something to boost the students’ spirits. Her son, Thomas Miller, is a senior at Warren High School.

The group is called “Washington County Adopt-a-Senior.” Friends and family members of area seniors post photos and information about individual students, and others in the community “adopt” them and send them cards, flowers, and care packages containing gift cards, snacks, t-shirts, and other items. Miller’s goal is for each senior to be “adopted” at least twice. The group currently has over 2,100 members, with over 300 seniors being posted for “adoption.”

“It has taken off like wildfire, everybody is just jumping in and really excited about it. And I know the kids who have started receiving some things have been excited. It has just kind of helped to brighten their day...We wanted to let them know the community is still thinking about them,” Miller said.

Miller borrowed the idea from a similar group based in northwest Ohio, where one of her former high school classmates “adopted” Thomas.

The students have been posting their gratitude in the group, Miller said. She explained that her son, like many seniors, has experienced significant disruption during his final year of high school.

“He’s a baseball player, so it was rough not having his senior year...But he’s very resilient and takes it all in stride...He’s a social butterfly, so he misses hanging out with his friends. He’s up late nights playing Fortnite with them...He got a job at Kroger to make some money while he’s not able to do anything else and to try to make the best of his time,” Miller said.

