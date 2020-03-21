Families are looking for missing teen girls of Wood County

The parents of 16 year old Megan McDougle says she was last seen on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. at their home in Blennerhassett Heights.

Teela Lewis is 17 years old and is also missing. Lewis' aunt and guardian says, Teela Lewis was last seen Friday morning around 12 a.m. at her home.

The families of both girls believe they are together and ask that you contact the phone numbers below if you have any information.

If you have any information on Megan McDougle or Teela Lewis' whereabouts, please contact, Mike McDougle at 304-210-3708 or contact Jeanie Goff at 304-210-6466.