Family throws a Parkersburg woman a surprise 80th birthday parade

Updated: Mon 12:00 AM, Apr 27, 2020

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. Teresa Minks' family celebrated her 80th birthday, Saturday. Her family threw her a surprise drive-by party to maintain social distance.

Family and friends drove by honking and singing, 'happy birthday' as Teresa waved from her front lawn.

"She's a wonderful person who will do anything for anybody," said Beck McGee, daughter.

Teresa will officially turn 80 on Tuesday but she was surprised and thanks for family for making her feel special. She hopes to be able to hug her grandkids again very soon.

 
