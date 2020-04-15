Family visits cancer patient from hospital window

Amanda, Jimmy and Josh Harvey’s mom Mindy Harvey is being treated for pancreatic cancer at Strecker Cancer Center in Belpre. Normally, Amanda accompanies her for her six hour chemotherapy treatment, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals have been limiting visitors.

“When the coronavirus hit, obviously you can’t have people in there. In a bad situation, that could really bring her morale down,” said Josh Harvey.

However, the Harveys have found a way around not visiting inside the cancer center; instead they’re camping out, right next to her room.

“It passes time when you have someone in there with you. Last week, she couldn’t have anyone in there with us and time went by slow. She was getting a little bored and you could tell she was getting a little down, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to show her that we all love her and she’s not alone,” said Amanda Harvey.

Together, the Harvey siblings sat outside Mindy Harvey’s treatment for six hours, talking over the phone and through the glass; and even just mouthing words to one another when cell phones got low on battery.

“I think its great. I had no clue. And then I turned around and there they were,” said Mindy Harvey.

And though they couldn’t be there, the grandchildren sent extra support with Mindy’s children.

“My son Aden made this sign and he signed my mom’s other grandsons' names on it. Just words of encouragement,” said Amanda Harvey, pointing out the details of a poster.

The Harvey kids say it’s a scary situation, but they say Mindy has a positive attitude. She's always laughing. Wednesday’s surprise put an infectious smile on her face.

“And it's really got the spirits up in here today too,” said Mindy Harvey from the inside of Strecker. “The nurses will come around and shake around every now and then. They are so good. Like I said, everything is upbeat. Today is a good day.”

On top of keeping up the attitude inside, hospital staff delivered snacks and hot chocolate to the outdoor Harveys.

“We’ve had coffee brought out to us, hot chocolate. My aunt actually saw us out here and she delivered McDonald’s and McHappy’s. We’ve got pretzels and crackers and candy. They’ve been so nice to us,” said Amanda Harvey.

While Wednesday was a good day, the battle isn’t over yet for Mindy. She’s now halfway through her chemotherapy treatments.

“We found out in November, the day before thanksgiving, that she has pancreatic cancer and today is her last treatment before she goes on Monday to Columbus to find out if it’s small enough now that they can do surgery and take it out,” said Jimmy Harvey. “Then she’s got to do six more months of this afterward.”

“It is a scary thing,” said Mindy. “Positive thoughts and prayers have kept everything going, and of course the support I get regardless of where I get it.”

