UPDATE: Judge declares mistrial in Parkersburg man’s murder case

UPDATE: 10/5/20 5;30 P.M.

A judge in Wood County Circuit Court ordered a mistrial Monday morning in the case of a Parkersburg man accused of stabbing another man to death in June 2019.

Chester Lilly III allegedly stabbed 40-year-old Travis Peters to death in June 2019. The men were neighbors, and Peters' body was found on the ground next to his home on the 2900 block of Avery Street.

Lilly, who turned himself in to Parkersburg Police the day after Peters’ death, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and failure to register as a sex offender in September 2019.

Monday was to have been the first day of Lilly’s trial, but proceedings were halted when Judge Robert Waters declared the mistrial. Neither Waters’ office nor Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure’s office could say why a mistrial was declared.

Waters’ office said a hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss setting a new date for the trial.

Lilly continues to be held without bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 7/10/19 4:20 P.M.

A Parkersburg man accused in the stabbing death of a neighbor in June waived his preliminary Wednesday afternoon in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Chester Lilly, 31, turned himself in to Parkersburg Police a day after the body of Travis Peters, 40, was found on the ground next to Peters' home on the 2900-block of Avery Street.

Police said they Peters was stabbed multiple times during an argument between the two men.

His attorney, Joe Munoz, said during an earlier bond hearing in circuit court that Lilly maintains his innocence.

The case now moves to Wood County Circuit Court, where prosecutors are expected to seek a grand-jury indictment.

Lilly is being held without bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 7/1/2019 12:00 P.M.

Chester Lilly, 31, suspect a in fatal stabbing in last month Parkersburg, will be held without bond in the regional jail.

While Lilly turned himself in to authorities a day after the stabbing death of Travis Peters, his attorney, Joe Munoz said in Wood County Circuit Court Monday morning he maintains his innocence.

A preliminary hearing in Wood County Magistrate Court is set for Friday afternoon.

Update: 6/26/2019 2:00 P.M.

A preliminary hearing for Chester Lilly scheduled for Wednesday morning has been postponed until July 5.

UPDATE: 6/25/19 1:15 P.M.

A bond hearing scheduled Tuesday morning in Wood County Circuit Court for a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Parkersburg last week was canceled because he still does not have an attorney, prosecutors said.

Chester Lilly, 31, is being held in the stabbing death of Travis Peters, 40, of Parkersburg, outside Peters' home on Avery Street in north Parkersburg.

He turned himself into Parkersburg Police last Wednesday, a day after Peters' body was found outside his home. Police said they have evidence that Peters died after being stabbed multiple times during an argument with Lilly, who lived across the street.

Lilly is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court, prosecutors said.

Lilly continues to be held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 6/19/2019

Chester Lilly was arraigned this afternoon by Magistrate Jody Purkey on charges of murder and failure to register as a sex offender.

No bond was set on the murder charge. A $25,000 bond was set for the failure to register charge.

The victim has been identified as Travis Shane Peters, 40, of Avery Street. Police Chief Joseph Martin said the two argued before Peters was stabbed.

Update: 6/19/2019

Parkersburg Police say a 31-year old man has turned himself in, in connection with Tuesday's fatal stabbing on Avery Street.

Police Chief Joe Martin says Chester Lilly turned himself into authorities Wednesday morning.

Lilly is a suspect in the stabbing death of an Avery Street man shortly before noon Tuesday. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Chief Martin says Lilly, who is a registered sex offender, is to be arraigned around noon Wednesday.

The West Virginia State Police website says Lilly served two years and one month, after being convicted in 2009 of third-degree sexual abuse. It says the victim was a female, aged 13-17.

Update: 6/18/2019

Parkersburg Police say a vehicle believed to belong to a possible suspect in Tuesday's stabbing was located in Ohio.

"We are actively been looking for a suspect," said Police Chief Joseph Martin. "The vehicle we are looking for was found in Washington County. Washington County is trying to assist us in the investigation, as far as trying to locate the individual we're trying to identify as a person we're interested in speaking with."

Police Detectives were looking Tuesday afternoon for information at the victim's home.

Neighbors said the victim, whom police have not yet identified, was often seen outside his home walking his dogs, which were picked up by humane society officers after Tuesday's incident.

Chief Martin says anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Parkersburg Police.

6/18/2019

One person is dead following a stabbing on Avery Street Tuesday afternoon.

Not much information is being released at this time.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin says the incident happened around 11:30am on the 2900 block of Avery Street.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

Martin says his department is looking for a suspect. No description is being released at this time.

Dogs at the residence had to be removed for authorities to conduct their investigation. Police are talking with neighbors to find out what happened.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.