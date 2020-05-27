Father, daughter state legislators report receiving threats

Politicians from both political parties are condemning threats of harm made against the Ohio House Minority leader and her father, a state senator. State Rep. Emilia Sykes, an Akron Democrat, told Akron police she received the threatening call over the weekend. Her father is state Sen. Vernon Sykes.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller says it appears the treats were politically motivated. Both Sykes declined to comment Tuesday. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says it's "reprehensible" that someone has threatened the lawmakers for doing their jobs. The top Republican and Democrat in the state Senate jointly condemned threats against the Sykes.