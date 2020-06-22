Fathers spend Father's Day at local golf club

On this Father's Day in the MOV, many fathers wanted to spend time hitting the green at Woodridge Golf Club.

Many fathers brought their children and others spent time with fellow fathers. Other fathers say their kids are too young, but they hope to include them in the future.

“Now, it’s about fulfilling being a great dad, I never thought I could but my mom gave me all those morals and values to raise my kids in a great way," said Justin Bennett, father.

Bennett says, he strives to be a better father everyday.