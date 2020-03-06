Federal building could become treatment center

There could soon be a new tenant for the soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Courthouse in downtown Parkersburg.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services says an application has been made, allowing a private group to develop an alcohol and drug treatment facility at the site.

The courthouse has been in the process of closing for several years, and renovations at the building have reportedly been in progress.

The application is for an exemption from Certificate of Need, and was filed February 28.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch says the need exists for a treatment facility, noting existing facilities have expanded their available treatment beds.

But Couch adds local officials want to know what hopes the building's owners-a private group identified as "Clean and Clear"-have for the new treatment center.

The West Virginia Health Care Review Authority has 45 days to review the application.