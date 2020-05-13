Feds, West Virginia reach agreement on addiction recovery

An agreement between West Virginia and the federal government says that the state cannot bar people in addiction recovery programs from adopting children. The agreement was announced Wednesday. It makes clear that people recovering from addiction are covered under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and cannot face discrimination for participating in opioid treatment programs.

The federal Office of Civil Rights said it found ``systemic deficiencies'' in the West Virginia's disability rights policies following an investigation into a claim that health officials wouldn't allow a man to adopt his niece and nephew because he was in an addiction recovery program.