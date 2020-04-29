Fellowship Baptist Church gives meals to Piggly Wiggly workers

Of the many essential workers that continue doing their jobs during these times, grocery store workers are amongst them. These workers work their allotted hours and continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic with little protection.

Today, at 11 o'clock in the morning, members of the Fellowship Baptist Church of Vienna gave back to the workers at the Piggly Wiggly in their area. They provided homecooked meals and baked goods to show their appreciation for these workers.

It's a part of the church's reach out program that provides assistance to those in the community that are in need. They are continuing this same program for the rest of the pandemic, and will do the same for the workers at the Walmart in Vienna this Friday.