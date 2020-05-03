Few W.Va. counties removed from list of COVID-19 'hotspots'

Three West Virginia counties who were deemed COVID-19 community clusters have been removed from an executive order that gave health department's more authority to create stricter rules inside the county, in the interest of public health and safety.

Gov. Jim Justice said Sunday that Kanawha, Jackson, and Ohio Counties had been removed the order.

Four counties that are on the list have asked they stay on include Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monongalia.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp say they are working with health leaders in Wayne, Cabell, Marion, and Wood counties to determine if they too can be removed from the list.

In a statement about the decision, Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said, “Kanawha County continues its aggressive battle against COVID-19. We have, during the past 52 days, developed an amazing collaboration with our city, county and state partners to fight the virus. Any designation change won’t stop that. We took the lead in providing COVID-19 guidance to long-term care facilities and businesses. We implemented full-testing of nursing home residents and are now working to ensure day care workers have the opportunity to be tested for COVID. Our contact tracing continues KCHD’S effort to identify people who may have been infected with COVID and work to prevent the spread of the virus.”

As of Sunday at 5 p.m. here is where each county stands in terms of cases.

REMOVED FROM HOTSPOT LIST

Jackson County - 130 cases

Kanawha County - 167 cases

Ohio County - 33 cases

STILL ON HOTSPOT LIST

Berkeley County - 159 cases

Harrison County - 31 cases

Jefferson County - 81 cases

Monogalia County - 105 cases

Cabell County - 44 cases

Wayne County - 89 cases

Wood County - 41 cases

Marion County - 46 cases

All 55 counties in West Virginia remain under statewide restrictions including a Safer at Home order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Justice says later this week a new methodology will be released that will give the state additional flexibility to introduce more exact response plans that would meet the needs of each specific county, if a new hotspot were to develop.