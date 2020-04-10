Fire burns Washington County firearms business

A fire ravaged a firing range and store near Whipple between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

“All I know is, the alarm company called and said there’s a disturbance at the back door,” said Chuck Nonnenmacher, owner of Magnum, Get Your Shot On.

Looking out from his home across the street, the owner of Magnum, Get Your Shot On, didn’t see any disturbance in his building, but then his security company called again.

“I looked out again and I seen flames,’ said Nonnenmacher.

Dispatch received Nonnemacher’s call for help at 11:27 p.m. Thursday night and within minutes the Fearing Volunteer Fire Department arrived.

“We ended up having six fire departments on scene, two law agencies, little over 65 personnel with the law and the fire on the scene,” said Fearing Fire Chief Jeff Lauer.

The back part of the structure had significant damage by the time crews arrived and a lack of water made the battle even more challenging.

“We used, with tankers hauling water, a little over 42,000 gallons of water last night. We retrieved that water from Highland Ridge Water system, which is not a fire rated system, but they let us put hydrants in it, farm ponds, even the owner’s swimming pool,” said Fearing Fire Chief Jeff Lauer.

According to Chief Lauer, it took crews a few hours to douse the flames. Firefighters cut holes in the walls to spray water in and battled from both sides of the building. Some even retrieved fireproof safes and salvaged whatever they could while others fought the fire.

“It was just amazing what they did last night to keep it – and the whole time with the ammo section, they secured the ammo section and kept it at bay, so it didn’t get on it. They did outstanding work last night,’ said Nonnenmacher.

As for the total damage, there’s no estimate yet, but Nonnenmacher lost most of his building and a significant collection of firearms.

“There's about $300,000 worth of firearms and ammo and stuff in there that has water, smoke damage, some of burned up. I lost a lot of personal firearms" said Nonnemacher.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Nonnenmacher says the ATF, state fire marshal’s office and his insurance company have been in contact with him.

As for the future, these are uncharted waters for Nonnenmacher.

“We’re going to just continue to function as best we can and work through with the insurance and all that stuff and hopefully come through the other end in a positive manor,’ said Nonnenmacher.

Responding to the scene Thursday night into Friday morning were firefighters from Fearing, Reno, L-A, Devola, Salem and Oakgrove Fire Departments, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

