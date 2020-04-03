Fire destroys a southern Wood County home; no injuries reported

The structure was entirely on fire and producing heavy smoke when the Lubeck, Blennerhassett, and Washington Bottom volunteer fire departments arrived at the house on Wigal Road around 8:30 Friday morning.

More than an hour after the call, crews had the fire knocked down, but were still putting out hot sports within the structure. Damage was extensive, including a partial collapse.

As of now, fire officials believe that no one was injured in the incident.

“No cars in the driveway. We don’t believe anybody is in the house. We will search it, but at this time, we do not believe anyone is home,” explains Jason Blue, Assistant Fire Chief of the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department.

An investigation team was also called out to the area to find the cause of the fire.

