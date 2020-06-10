Fire destroys home in Washington County

The Ohio state fire marshal's office was called to investigate an overnight fire that destroyed a home in Washington County, authorities said on Wednesday.

No one was home and there were no injuries in the blaze at 1067 Sealy Ridge Road.

Nearly three dozens firefighters and EMS workers responded to the blaze about 10:30 p.m.Tuesday, and a spokesman for the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department said crews from his department and Little Hocking and Barlow remained on the scene until about 1:30 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived, and the siding of another home nearby was damaged before they fire was extinguished, the spokesman said.