Fire destroys vacant home on Latrobe Street in Parkersburg

A vacant home goes up in flames early Sunday morning in Parkersburg, but no one was injured, a fire official said

Fire Chief Jason Matthews said firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to 1335 Latrobe Street and brought the blaze under control within about 10 minutes.’

Matthews said the house had remained empty since it was heavily damaged in another fire about 18 months ago and that city code-enforcement officials had been working to get the building torn down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

