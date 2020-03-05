Fireman, family man, John Smith remembered

Until his health began to fail a few years ago, John Smith was active in the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department. In fact, he was one of its founders when it began in the 1960's-with whatever equipment he and community members could provide.

"He went from there, and started building up to what we have now," Wayne Mulligan, another founding member, recalls. "We have a full fleet of trucks, a squad, a dive team."

But it took a lot of work-and money-to get there. Smith was not only the fire chief for several years. He was its treasurer, and building that department meant coming up with some creative ideas.

"He came up with the idea to get coin cards," says long-time member Asa Boring, "and go house to house and collect quarters. And if somebody would fill the card up, they'd get $10."

A volunteer fire department is more than just a group of firefighters, it's a family. Smith and his colleagues have done a lot over the years to keep the Little Hocking department going. More than just firefighting.

"He dipped hundreds of gallons of ice cream at the 4th of July festival; John did a lot of dipping," Boring remembers. "The whole family got involved."

And that's considering the fire department wasn't his full-time job. Smith's successes will live on, but it's his commitment that will be missed.

