First Baptist Church to hold food drive

The First Baptist Church is hosting a food drive this weekend, and all food items will be delivered to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Longtime member of the church and the board of deacons Bonnie Hamilton will park her vehicle on Putnam Street near the church from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 20. Those who would like to contribute are asked to drop off all food items to her there. While the food bank is an effort of the First Baptist Church, anyone in the community who would like to donate food is welcome to do so.

As Hamilton explained, the idea to do the food drive was first proposed during a meeting of the board of deacons, and church members wanted to contribute to and be involved with the community during the pandemic, while regular, in-person church services are still on hold.

“I know [the pantry] is always in need of certain things, and especially probably now, they have been having more people coming and asking for things. And when schools are out, a lot of kids get breakfast and lunch sometimes served at school, but that, of course, hasn’t been happening,” Hamilton said.

Those who would like to contribute are asked to donate non-perishable food items, including the following:

-Canned Meat

-Spaghetti and Sauce

-Ramen Noodles

-Soup

-Macaroni and Cheese

-Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

While First Baptist Church is not currently holding in-person services, it is streaming services online on Sundays.

