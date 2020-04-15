First Congregational United Church of Christ starting weekly lunch hand-outs

The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Marietta began their weekly free lunch hand-outs on Wednesday morning.

The church had been hosting monthly breakfasts for some time, and when the wide-spread closures began, they decided to make the breakfast every Saturday morning.

Since the church felt the need to continue supporting the community, they decided to add weekly lunch hand-outs in the middle of the week, and they decided to do it every Wednesday.

In the short time of this weekly event, the church staff has already seen people helping each other in this time of need.

"We're seeing folks that maybe at one time weren't even talking with one another coming together actually to be in fellowship and to look out for one another," said David Zerby, pastor of the church. "I really see that continuing, even as this pandemic starts to scale down and hopefully, eventually, peters off, I think what's happening now is going to be that linchpin and that launch."

While it takes multiple people to distribute these meals, the staff is still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"We have our masks," said Teresa Porter, one of the meal organizers. "On breakfast we use five people total, and we make sure we’re spread out. Lunch, the same thing, so we are being very safe, and I just want to make people aware that I know that it’s hard if you’re trying to get a bunch of people together so we’ve tried to keep it to a minimum."

The church is hoping to continue these lunches until at least the end of May, or whenever governor Mike DeWine ends the state-wide stay home order.