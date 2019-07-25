UPDATE: Firearms safety class coming to Belpre

UPDATE: 7/13/2021

Belpre police are preparing for their 2021 youth firearm safety class.

The class, with a grant from the National Rifle Association, will teach children ages 10 to18 about handling firearms. For parents who may have questions, children will be shooting actual weapons.

Those who would like to register are asked to call the Belpre police station to do so.

The class is held once a year, and this year’s class will be held Saturday, August 14, beginning at 10 A.M. at the DuPont shooting range.

Children will be taught by NRA instructors.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/11/2020

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre police have found a new way to reach out to area youth and teach them firearm safety.

Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams has teamed up with DuPont, the National Rifle Association, and River City Jewelry and Pawn to start an annual firearms safety event at the DERC Park firing range. Kids will get to spend time shooting and they’ll have the opportunity to win prizes, while also being taught how to safely operate and take care of a firearm. Williams says that’s an important value in this area.

“I think this, the Mid-Ohio Valley, has a lot of hunting tradition. Goes back. I’m from Parkersburg, originally, that’s all I did growing up was hunting and fishing. And I think that’s the culture here,” said Williams.

Firearms Safety Day will be Saturday August 17th. If you have questions or want to sign up, you can call the Belpre Police Department at 740-423-7631.