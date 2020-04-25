First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Vinton County

The last county in Ohio to not have a case of coronavirus is now reporting two cases.

Vinton County health officials say the two contracted the virus by having contact with people out of the county who had tested positive.

The two people are home-isolating while health officials contact anyone who may have been potentially exposed.

No further information about the cases will be released.

As of Saturday, 15,587 cases have been confirmed in Ohio, while 711 people have died.